Zaki Biam killings: Police declare Benue criminal kingpin, ‘Ghana’ wanted

The police on Friday declared one Terwase Akwaza a.k.a `Ghana’, wanted, in connection with the March 20th killing of 17 persons by gunmen in Zaki Biam, Benue.

