Zambia denies detained opposition leader barred access to lawyers – Daily Mail
|
Zambia denies detained opposition leader barred access to lawyers
Daily Mail
LUSAKA, April 13 (Reuters) – Zambian police on Thursday denied claims by the main opposition party that its detained leader Hakainde Hichilema had been denied access to his lawyers and family members. Political tensions have been high in Africa's No.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG