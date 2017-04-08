Pages Navigation Menu

Zamfara: Massive turn outs for Meningitis Vaccine

 It was a massive turn out in Zamfara State as the residents of the state turned out en masse for the collection of Vaccine for meningitis. According to the Communication Manager of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Lawal Bakare, he said in statement on Friday in Abuja that the campaign started on …

