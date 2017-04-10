Zanu PF youth leader suspended for ‘stealing’ Mugabe beast – NewsDay
|
NewsDay
|
Zanu PF youth leader suspended for 'stealing' Mugabe beast
NewsDay
ZANU PF youths in Manicaland have suspended their provincial finance secretary, Taurai Chiripamberi, for allegedly diverting a beast donated for President Robert Mugabe's 93rd birthday celebrations to his own use. BY KENNETH NYANGANI. Provincial …
Reason behind Robert Mugabe and his sidekick Kasukuwere falling out
Zanu PF infighting: Mnangagwa group plots to bury G40
MUGABE'S BAG OF TRICKS NOW EMPTY
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG