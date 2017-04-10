Pages Navigation Menu

Zanu PF youth leader suspended for 'stealing' Mugabe beast

NewsDay

Zanu PF youth leader suspended for 'stealing' Mugabe beast
NewsDay
ZANU PF youths in Manicaland have suspended their provincial finance secretary, Taurai Chiripamberi, for allegedly diverting a beast donated for President Robert Mugabe's 93rd birthday celebrations to his own use. BY KENNETH NYANGANI. Provincial …
