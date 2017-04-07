Zenith Bank Delta Principals’ Cup: Organisers confirm LG winners

The organisers of the ongoing Delta State Principals’ Cup football competition for secondary schools sponsored by Zenith Bank has confirmed names of schools that emerged winners in 25 Local Governments of the state.

After verification of results, Hideaplux Limited, Warri, the organisers of the event, released the names of the 25 teams that has now qualified for the zonal stage of the competition.

The CEO of the outfit, Tony Pemu, told newsmen that the eight zones in the state would produce the quarterfinalists of the competition between May 2nd and 4th.

Some of the schools include Urhobo College, Effurun, Divine Standard School, Ewu, Okpe Governme School, Sapele, Iwele College, Koko, Amai secondary School, Amai, Hussey College, Warri and faith Academy, Ugbolu.

“The 25 schools will compete from eight zones and winner of each of the zones will play in the last eight stage. So have we have worked so hard to ensure fair play.

“During our verification, three schools were disqualified and we are happy that the 25 we have are true winners progressing in the competition. It is a continuous process,” Pemu said.

