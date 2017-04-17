Zenith Bank Women Basketball League Phase Two begins May 1

The Phase Two of the Zenith Bank Women Basketball League is to begin on May 1 in Kaduna, Ajibarede Bello, the Technical Commissioner to Nigeria Basketball Federation, has said. Bello said in Abuja on Monday that the Phase Two to hold at the Muritala Stadium, Kaduna, would end on May 8. The commissioner said that…

