Zenith Bank Women Basketball League Phase Two begins May 1
The Phase Two of the Zenith Bank Women Basketball League is to begin on May 1 in Kaduna, Ajibarede Bello, the Technical Commissioner to Nigeria Basketball Federation, has said. Bello said in Abuja on Monday that the Phase Two to hold at the Muritala Stadium, Kaduna, would end on May 8. The commissioner said that…
The post Zenith Bank Women Basketball League Phase Two begins May 1 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG