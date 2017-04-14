Zesco, Rangers Clashed Shifted By 2 Hours

Saturday’s CAF Confederation Cup second leg qualifying tie clash between Zambia’s Zesco United and Nigeria’s Enugu Rangers has had their kick-off shifted for two hours.



The encounter which was slated to commence by 3pm will now hold at 5:30pm at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, where the Super Eagles crushed the Chipolopolo of Zambia 2-1 in a 2017 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



This is due to the Nigerian champions 24 hour delay in their arrival for the match due to industrial action by the players on April 13 on the date of departure from Enugu over unpaid bonuses dating back to February.



“This serves to inform the media, stakeholders and fans that kickoff time for the 2nd leg of the pre-group stage round against Rangers International of Nigeria has been moved from 15:00 hours to 17:30 hours tomorrow Saturday,15th April,2017,” Zesco media officer Katebe Chengo said.



“Due to unforeseen circumstances Rangers missed their flight from Enugu to Addis Ababa yesterday ( Thursday ).



“The team is scheduled to fly to Ndola and will land at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport at 14:20 hours.”



The Flying Antelopes walk a tight-rope, after playing a 2-2 draw in the first leg last weekend in Enugu