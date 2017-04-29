Zidane picks strong squad for Valencia test – ESPN FC (blog)
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
ESPN FC (blog)
|
Zidane picks strong squad for Valencia test
ESPN FC (blog)
Gab Marcotti suggests Real Madrid's focus on the Champions League could leave them vulnerable against Valencia. After the painful last-second 3-2 defeat against Barcelona last weekend, Real Madrid reacted well in their quest for the La Liga title.
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!