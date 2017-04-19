Zimbabwe schools accept goats for tuition fees – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Zimbabwe schools accept goats for tuition fees
BBC News
Parents in Zimbabwe who cannot afford school fees can offer livestock such as goats or sheep as payment, a government minister has said. The country's education minister Lazarus Dokora told the pro-government Sunday Mail newspaper that schools will …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG