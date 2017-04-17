Zola Leaves Birmingham Post

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola has resigned from his managerial role at Birmingham, the championship club has confirmed.

Zola’s last game was a 2-0 loss to Burton Albion, leaving them three points outside the relegation zone.

Zola was appointed as manager when Birmingham was seventh on the table. He won only two match so far, amassing only 13 points from his 22 games in charge.

His loss on Easter Monday led to more fan unrest and his resignation was made known one hour after the match against Burton Albion.

Zola faced the press soon after the announcement and he said: “I am sorry because obviously I came here with huge expectations, from the club and myself.

“Results unfortunately haven’t been good and I take full responsibility for that. I am the first one to be disappointed with the results.

“It’s not that I like quitting but I feel like this club deserves the best chance. If I feel like I cannot help these players why stay – it’s better that I leave and let somebody else do that.”

