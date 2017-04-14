Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zowasel Unveils its User-Friendly E-Commerce Marketplace for Exclusive Local Deals

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria’s leading deals aggregation startup, www.zowasel.com, on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2017, announced that the company has evolved into a full e-commerce marketplace for local deals. This is the company’s first direct selling on its platform and the latest step in its journey toward becoming the leading wow experience deals marketplace in Nigeria. The new platform, […]

