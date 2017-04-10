Zuma accuses protesters of racism after marches
South African President Jacob Zuma on Monday criticised marches on Frday that drew tens of thousands of protesters demanding his resignation, accusing some demonstrators of racism. More than 60,000 people marched in South African cities on Friday in largely peaceful protests to demand Zuma quit after a cabinet reshuffle set off the latest crisis of…
The post Zuma accuses protesters of racism after marches appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG