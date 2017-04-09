Pages Navigation Menu

Zuma, #zumamustfall dominates headlines in SA and abroad – RoiAfrica – News24

Zuma, #zumamustfall dominates headlines in SA and abroad – RoiAfrica
Johannesburg – President Jacob Zuma dominated headlines this week, making up almost 95% of all news content, as well as social media chatter across South Africa, says media monitoring organisation RoiAfrica. The aftermath of Zuma's recent cabinet …

