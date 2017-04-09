Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zuma’s son vies for ANC position – Independent Online

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Zuma's son vies for ANC position
Independent Online
Durban – While embattled President Jacob Zuma came under increased pressure to step down this week, his eldest son, Edward, was fighting to become chairperson of the Msholozi branch in KwaNxamalala village in Nkandla. But his bid was thwarted after …
Edward Zuma 'knew' about Gordhan's axing hours before official announcementCitizen

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.