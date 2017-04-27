Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2017 Round 2 Tee Times & Player

Round 2 of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2017 will be played on Friday April 28th at the TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Los Angeles, California. The Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2nd round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:00 am.

Players will remain in the same groups as the 1st round but alternate between AM/PM sessions and 1st tee/10th tee starts depending on their 1st round tee times.

2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2nd Round Tee Times

The 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans round 2 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting from the 1st hole are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th hole.

Tee Times Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:00 AM Morgan Hoffmann & Camilo Villegas vs. Shawn Stefani & John Rollins 7:13 AM Chez Reavie & Lucas Glover vs. Carl Pettersson & Jason Bohn 7:26 AM Alex Cejka & Soren Kjeldsen vs. Brian Stuard & Chris Stroud 7:39 AM Mackenzie Hughes & Nick Taylor vs. Fabian Gomez & Jhonattan Vegas 7:52 AM David Lingmerth & Danny Lee vs. Billy Horschel & Matt Every 8:05 AM Si Woo Kim & Sung Kang vs. Tyrrell Hatton & Jamie Donaldson 8:18 AM Hudson Swafford & Harris English vs. Patrick Reed & Patrick Cantlay 8:31 AM Patrick Rodgers & Cameron Tringale vs. Michael Thompson & Tim Wilkinson 8:44 AM Michael Kim & Brandon Hagy vs. Derek Fathauer & Sam Saunders 8:57 AM Trey Mullinax & Bobby Wyatt vs. Xander Schauffele & Tag Ridings 12:05 PM Freddie Jacobson & Willy Wilcox vs. Steve Marino & Will MacKenzie 12:18 PM Chris Kirk & Brendon Todd vs. K.J. Choi & Charlie Wi 12:31 PM Brooks Koepka & Chase Koepka vs. Geoff Ogilvy & Ian Poulter 12:44 PM Jason Day & Rickie Fowler vs. Daniel Berger & Thomas Pieters 12:57 PM Justin Rose & Henrik Stenson vs. Hideki Matsuyama & Hideto Tanihara 1:10 PM Peter Malnati & Mark Wilson vs. Tony Finau & Daniel Summerhays 1:23 PM Ben Martin & Ben Crane vs. Wesley Bryan & Ryan Blaum 1:36 PM Zac Blair & C.T. Pan vs. Whee Kim & Greg Owen 1:49 PM Kyle Stanley & Ryan Ruffels vs. Grayson Murray & Cameron Percy 2:02 PM Seamus Power & Steven Alker vs. Bryson DeChambeau & Rory Sabbatini 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:00 AM Seung-Yul Noh & Byeong Hun An vs. Ricky Barnes & Matt Jones 7:13 AM David Hearn & Graham DeLaet vs. Jonas Blixt & Cameron Smith 7:26 AM Vaughn Taylor & Andres Gonzales vs. William McGirt & Robert Garrigus 7:39 AM Keegan Bradley & Brendan Steele vs. Charley Hoffman & Nick Watney 7:52 AM Bubba Watson & J.B. Holmes vs. Kevin Chappell & Gary Woodland 8:05 AM Jordan Spieth & Ryan Palmer vs. Justin Thomas & Bud Cauley 8:18 AM Smylie Kaufman & Harold Varner III vs. Steve Stricker & Jerry Kelly 8:31 AM Roberto Castro & Scott Stallings vs. Ken Duke & Chad Collins 8:44 AM Angel Cabrera & Julian Etulain vs. Ollie Schniederjans & Richy Werenski 8:57 AM J.J. Spaun & Ryan Brehm vs. Mark Hubbard & Jonathan Randolph 12:05 PM Spencer Levin & Rocco Mediate vs. Martin Flores & Gonzalo Fdez-Castano 12:18 PM Jamie Lovemark & Luke Donald vs. Brian Harman & Johnson Wagner 12:31 PM Tyrone van Aswegen & Retief Goosen vs. J.J. Henry & Tom Hoge 12:44 PM Russell Henley & Blayne Barber vs. Branden Grace & Louis Oosthuizen 12:57 PM Troy Merritt & Robert Streb vs. Cody Gribble & Jim Herman 1:10 PM Kevin Kisner & Scott Brown vs. Jason Dufner & Patton Kizzire 1:23 PM Steven Bowditch & Boo Weekley vs. Russell Knox & Kevin Streelman 1:36 PM Andrew Loupe & John Peterson vs. Dominic Bozzelli & J.T. Poston 1:49 PM Kyle Reifers & Andrew Johnston vs. Kelly Kraft & Kevin Tway 2:02 PM Kyle Ramey & Phil Schmitt vs. Miguel Angel Carballo & Brian Campbell

The post Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2017 Round 2 Tee Times & Player appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

