Zurich Classic of New Orleans Round 3 Tee Times – 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Saturday Pairings
Round 3 of the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans will be played on Saturday April 29th at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Los Angeles, California. The Zurich Classic of New Orleans Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:00 am.
The field has been reduced to 84 by the cut which has been paired into 21 two-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.
2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans 3rd Round Tee Times
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|9:00 AM
|Kyle Reifers & Andrew Johnston
|vs.
|Grayson Murray & Cameron Percy
|9:11 AM
|Branden Grace & Louis Oosthuizen
|vs.
|Martin Flores & Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
|9:22 AM
|Ollie Schniederjans & Richy Werenski
|vs.
|Michael Thompson & Tim Wilkinson
|9:33 AM
|Bubba Watson & J.B. Holmes
|vs.
|Hudson Swafford & Harris English
|9:44 AM
|Chez Reavie & Lucas Glover
|vs.
|David Hearn & Graham DeLaet
|9:55 AM
|Dominic Bozzelli & J.T. Poston
|vs.
|Ricky Barnes & Matt Jones
|10:06 AM
|Wesley Bryan & Ryan Blaum
|vs.
|J.J. Henry & Tom Hoge
|10:17 AM
|Michael Kim & Brandon Hagy
|vs.
|Mark Hubbard & Jonathan Randolph
|10:28 AM
|Andrew Loupe & John Peterson
|vs.
|Hideki Matsuyama & Hideto Tanihara
|10:39 AM
|Geoff Ogilvy & Ian Poulter
|vs.
|Brian Harman & Johnson Wagner
|10:50 AM
|Ben Martin & Ben Crane
|vs.
|Kelly Kraft & Kevin Tway
|11:01 AM
|Brooks Koepka & Chase Koepka
|vs.
|Kevin Kisner & Scott Brown
|11:12 AM
|Freddie Jacobson & Willy Wilcox
|vs.
|Steve Stricker & Jerry Kelly
|11:23 AM
|Justin Thomas & Bud Cauley
|vs.
|David Lingmerth & Danny Lee
|11:34 AM
|Morgan Hoffmann & Camilo Villegas
|vs.
|Jason Dufner & Patton Kizzire
|11:45 AM
|Angel Cabrera & Julian Etulain
|vs.
|Tyrone van Aswegen & Retief Goosen
|11:56 AM
|Kyle Stanley & Ryan Ruffels
|vs.
|Xander Schauffele & Tag Ridings
|12:07 PM
|Jordan Spieth & Ryan Palmer
|vs.
|Charley Hoffman & Nick Watney
|12:18 PM
|Alex Cejka & Soren Kjeldsen
|vs.
|Brian Stuard & Chris Stroud
|12:29 PM
|Troy Merritt & Robert Streb
|vs.
|K.J. Choi & Charlie Wi
|12:40 PM
|Jonas Blixt & Cameron Smith
|vs.
|Patrick Reed & Patrick Cantlay
