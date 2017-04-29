Pages Navigation Menu

Zurich Classic of New Orleans Round 3 Tee Times – 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Saturday Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans will be played on Saturday April 29th at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Los Angeles, California. The Zurich Classic of New Orleans Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:00 am.

The field has been reduced to 84 by the cut which has been paired into 21 two-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.

2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans 3rd Round Tee Times

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.

Tee Times Players   Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
9:00 AM Kyle Reifers & Andrew Johnston vs. Grayson Murray & Cameron Percy
9:11 AM Branden Grace & Louis Oosthuizen vs. Martin Flores & Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
9:22 AM Ollie Schniederjans & Richy Werenski vs. Michael Thompson & Tim Wilkinson
9:33 AM Bubba Watson & J.B. Holmes vs. Hudson Swafford & Harris English
9:44 AM Chez Reavie & Lucas Glover vs. David Hearn & Graham DeLaet
9:55 AM Dominic Bozzelli & J.T. Poston vs. Ricky Barnes & Matt Jones
10:06 AM Wesley Bryan & Ryan Blaum vs. J.J. Henry & Tom Hoge
10:17 AM Michael Kim & Brandon Hagy vs. Mark Hubbard & Jonathan Randolph
10:28 AM Andrew Loupe & John Peterson vs. Hideki Matsuyama & Hideto Tanihara
10:39 AM Geoff Ogilvy & Ian Poulter vs. Brian Harman & Johnson Wagner
10:50 AM Ben Martin & Ben Crane vs. Kelly Kraft & Kevin Tway
11:01 AM Brooks Koepka & Chase Koepka vs. Kevin Kisner & Scott Brown
11:12 AM Freddie Jacobson & Willy Wilcox vs. Steve Stricker & Jerry Kelly
11:23 AM Justin Thomas & Bud Cauley vs. David Lingmerth & Danny Lee
11:34 AM Morgan Hoffmann & Camilo Villegas vs. Jason Dufner & Patton Kizzire
11:45 AM Angel Cabrera & Julian Etulain vs. Tyrone van Aswegen & Retief Goosen
11:56 AM Kyle Stanley & Ryan Ruffels vs. Xander Schauffele & Tag Ridings
12:07 PM Jordan Spieth & Ryan Palmer vs. Charley Hoffman & Nick Watney
12:18 PM Alex Cejka & Soren Kjeldsen vs. Brian Stuard & Chris Stroud
12:29 PM Troy Merritt & Robert Streb vs. K.J. Choi & Charlie Wi
12:40 PM Jonas Blixt & Cameron Smith vs. Patrick Reed & Patrick Cantlay

