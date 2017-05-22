‎Ekiti 2018: Fayose drops bomshell, says he would contest to complete

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose Monday evening dropped a bombshell when he declared that he would contest the 2018 gubernatorial election ‎so that he could serve his term which was truncated through an orchestrated conspiracy of illegal impeachment in 2006.

It would be recalled that the Supreme Court in 2014 nullified the impeachment saga that ousted Fayose from office about seven months to the end of his first term. The apex court described the said impeachment as null and void.

Speaking in a live broadcast on Ekiti State Television in Ado-Ekiti on Monday evening, Fayose who was explaining why he chose to put his image on a campaign poster currently circulating the nooks and cranny of the state, said that since the apex court had said that. Hiss impeachment in 2006 was illegal, he would then have to approach same court to interprete what that ruling means and also consider seeking a re-election in 2018.

” the Continuty poster you see my image in and which is spreading across the state can interpreted in two ways. First is the need for me to ask the apex court to explain its 2014 ruling that my so called impeachment in 2014 was ‎illegal, null and void and consider a re-election in 2018 so that I can complete my term.

“Second is for me to get our own man, one who is like Ayo Fayose to continue after my tenure in 2018.,”

Speaking also about the lingering non-supply of petrol to the state by the Independent Petroluem Marketers of Nigeria (IPMAN), Fayose alleges that the decision of the fuel marketers to stop supply to the state days prior to the burial of late Major Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo waspolitically motivated and done in conspiracy with the opposition so as to ensure that the burial of the late governor of Old Western Region failed to be successful and colourful as the governor has planned.

Vowing to resist any attempt to run business through illegal and questionable means, governor Fayose ordered that as long as fuel supply doesn’t come to Ekiti, commercial activities in all petrol station must stop henceforth. He also ordered that all petrol stations defaulting in proper legal proceedings will be demolished henceforth.

The post ‎Ekiti 2018: Fayose drops bomshell, says he would contest to complete appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

