Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‎FG charges new FRC board on corporate governance

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Federal government had challenged the newly inaugurated Board members of the Financial Reporting Council (FRC)‎,to prioritise issues on corporate governance and accountability which would ensure rise in investor’s confidence in the country. ‎Okechukwu Enelamah,the Minister of Industry Trade and Investment at the inauguration on Thursday in Abuja  said,” A new FRC Board will help restore…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post ‎FG charges new FRC board on corporate governance appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.