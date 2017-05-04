‎FG charges new FRC board on corporate governance

Federal government had challenged the newly inaugurated Board members of the Financial Reporting Council (FRC)‎,to prioritise issues on corporate governance and accountability which would ensure rise in investor’s confidence in the country. ‎Okechukwu Enelamah,the Minister of Industry Trade and Investment at the inauguration on Thursday in Abuja said,” A new FRC Board will help restore…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post ‎FG charges new FRC board on corporate governance appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

