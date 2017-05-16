Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‎Lagos LG poll: We did not ask party members to contest under new party – PDP

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Senator Ahmed Makarfi’s led National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed reports making the rounds that party members were instructed to use the platform of a newly registered party to contest the forthcoming Local Government elections in Lagos and other states. In a statement signed by the National Publicity […]

‎Lagos LG poll: We did not ask party members to contest under new party – PDP

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.