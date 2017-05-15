Pages Navigation Menu

‎LAUTECH students prevent UTME candidates from entering premises

Posted on May 15, 2017

Students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, on Monday morning prevented candidates who were posted to the school to write the 2017 UTME from entering the premises or gain access to the examination centres in the school. The students were said to have mobilised themselves before the candidates’ arrival, blocking every entrance to the […]

