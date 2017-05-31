Pages Navigation Menu

‎Resign if you love Nigeria, Fayose tells Buhari

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to resign if he truly loves the country, as ill-heath is not allowing the President to effectively discharge his constitutional duties. Fayose, who addressed newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday, said being an avowed corruption fighter, Buhari is now under moral burden to save Nigeria […]

