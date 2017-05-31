‎Resign if you love Nigeria, Fayose tells Buhari

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to resign if he truly loves the country, as ill-heath is not allowing the President to effectively discharge his constitutional duties. Fayose, who addressed newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday, said being an avowed corruption fighter, Buhari is now under moral burden to save Nigeria […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

