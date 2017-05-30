‎University of Ibadan bans Students’ Union activities

The management of the University of Ibadan (UI) on Tuesday announced the suspension of all students’ union activities. The development followed the order on students to vacate the campus. This suspension is contained in a statement by the university’s head of public relations, Olatunji Oladejo. He noted that: “The Union Executive Council and Students Representatives […]

