﻿﻿Demorcracy Day: Katsina To Inaugurate 3 Major Road Projects-Masari

BY ANDY ASEMOTA

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, is to inaugurate the construction of one major road project in each of the three senatorial zones of the state.

Masari, who made this known in a parley with media executives in the state as part of the activities to mark the second year of his administration, said the road projects include Dayi – Wawar Kaza, Yandaki – Dankama and Dutsi – Danaunai.

The governor also revealed that about 500km of feeder roads would be constructed under the rural development programme of the current state administration.

On water supply, he said 734 new boreholes and 530 handpumps would be provided this year in addition to the efforts to boost optimal utilization of Katsina, Daura, Funtua and Malumfashi water works.

The governor, who highlighted his administration achievements in various sectors, said the provisions for the establishment of the state owned teaching hospital among others have been captured in its budget for this year.

He maintained that the security challenges inherited by his administration had been reduced their barest minmum, adding that more than 2000 youths had taken advantage of the various empower programmes of the government to be self reliant.

Masari also assured that his adminisyration would conduct local government elections immediately pending legal cases over the matter were resolved.

