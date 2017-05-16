09/06/17! Katy Perry reveals Release Date for New Album “Witness”

Katy Perry revealed the name of her upcoming fourth major label album on Monday morning (May 15), “Witness“, which will drop on Capitol Records on June 9. The release has already been preceded by the hit single “Chained to the Rhythm” with Skip Marley and the follow-up, “Bon Appétit” featuring Migos. According to a release […]

