$1.2 billion loan: Etisalat, creditor- banks’ talks deadlocked

Posted on May 10, 2017

TALKS between the Nigerian arm of Abu Dhabi’s Etisalat and its lenders to renegotiate the terms of a $1.2 billion loan have been deadlocked after the telecommunications firm missed a payment, two knowledgeable sources on the matter said. Lenders, under pressure to avoid loan-loss provisions, are pushing to finalise the debt restructuring before next month’s […]

