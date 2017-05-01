Pages Navigation Menu

1, 736, 571 candidates set for 2017 UTME, says JAMB Registrar

Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB)  registered 1, 736, 571 candidates for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, said. Oloyede made the disclosure at a news briefing in Bwari, Federal Capital Territory, on Tuesday, in preparations for the conduct of the examination starting from Saturday.

