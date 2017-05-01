Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

1, 736, 571 candidates set to write 2017 UTME

Posted on May 10, 2017 in JAMB, News | 0 comments

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it registered a total of 1, 736, 571 candidates for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), which marked a deviation from the past. The registrar of JAMB, Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed this at the news briefing on Tuesday in Bwari, in preparations for the conduct of this …

The post 1, 736, 571 candidates set to write 2017 UTME appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.