1 Dead As Tension Engulfs Mada, Eggon Communities Over Land Tussle

BY DONATUS NADI, Lafia

Tension was high between Mada and Eggon communities in Akwanga local

government area of Nasarawa state following a disagreement over a

parcel of farmland which has been under contention for several years.

Impeccable source in the area who craved anonymity said trouble

started on Monday when an Eggon man ventured to cultivate a farmland

which is in contention in court which provoked the Mada man who felt

that the courts must give judgment over ownership before the land

could be put to use.

The source said in the ensuing confrontation, the Eggon man was hacked

to death by the Mada assailant which prompted the Eggon community to

mobilize for a counter attack which left wounded and said to be

receiving medical attention at the Federal Medical Centre in Keffi,

Keffi local government.

He said it took the timely intervention of the paramount ruler of Mada

land and Eggon elders to avert what would have resulted into a grave

bloodbath as hundreds of Eggon youths were said to have converged on

Akwanga to seek revenge for the killing of their kinsman.

While condemning the sad incident, Senator Philip Gyunka, representing

Nasarawa north urged aggrieved parties to always use dialogue and

other civil instruments in settling their differences. He said that

the two communities had coexisted peacefully for centuries and should

not allow disharmony to divide them.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)

Idrissu Kennedy, said officers and men from Akwanga area command were

mobilized to the area to restore peace and forestall any bloodshed.

He said the area commander had met with the leadership of the

aggrieved communities and appealed to sheath their swords, noting that

a detachment of Police personnel have been stationed in the Kurmin

Tagwaye community, wehere the incident occurred until normalcy fully

returns.

The post 1 Dead As Tension Engulfs Mada, Eggon Communities Over Land Tussle appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

