10 LUTH doctors injured during clash with security men

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

Ten members of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba Chapter, were allegedly injured by some security men from the teaching hospital on Wednesday during a clash. Dr Adebayo Sekunmade, the president of the ARD of the hospital told newsmen during a news conference. He said that the doctors sustained injuries when they attempted to take over their secretariat from the security men stationed there by LUTH’s management.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

