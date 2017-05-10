10 Most Intelligent People In The World..See The Nigerian That Made The List (Photo)

The brain is the most mysterious part of the human body. It is the most essential parts of our system, but what is really with the brain that make other people seem to be so smart? some call them abnormalities but others take it as a gift. There are a lot of intelligent people all around the world.

We are only left amazed and interested to find out who the smartest people in the world are and what they have accomplished. Let us take a look at the people with the highest IQ ever recorded.

The 10 most intelligent people of the world:

1. Terence Tao

Terrence Tao has a verified IQ of 230. Gifted with an amazing IQ of 230, Terence Tao makes it to this list of most intelligent people of the world.

He is an Australian-born Chinese American mathematician working in harmonic analysis, partial differential equations, additive combinatorics, ergodic Ramsey theory, random matrix theory, and analytic number theory. At just 8 years, Tao achieved a score of 760 on the pre-1995 SAT, received a Ph.D from Princeton at 20 and at 24 became the youngest ever full professor at UCLA.

He received inspiring awards like the 2003 clay research award, the Bôcher Memorial Prize in 2002 and Salem Prize in 2000 are just few of them.