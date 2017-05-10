Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

10 ‘Unknown’ Facts About Adesua Etomi, Banky W’s Fiancee

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The internet was on fire in the Nigerian axis on Wednesday after news about Banky W’s engagement to Adesua Etomi broke. It is a beautiful news and Nigerians are still savouring it. Here are 10 things that you probably didn’t know about the bride to be. 1. Her full name is Tolulope Adesua Etomi 2. …

The post 10 ‘Unknown’ Facts About Adesua Etomi, Banky W’s Fiancee appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.