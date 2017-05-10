10 year old girl seeks abortion after she was defiled by her step father

A 10-year-old Indian girl was left pregnant after she was repeatedly defiled, the court will decide whether the baby should be aborted , police said Tuesday. The child, who was often left at home while her mother went out to work on construction sites, has said she was defiled by her stepfather, who has since …

