Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

10-year old raped by stepfather to undergo abortion

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

10-year-old rape victim in India will soon undergo an abortion even though she is past the point in her pregnancy in which to legally terminate it, the hospital treating her said Wednesday.

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, in the northern state of Haryana, decided the abortion should be carried out after a local court said a panel of doctors should make the final call.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The girl, who became pregnant five months ago, alleged that her stepfather raped her several times. He has been arrested.

When she was brought to the hospital complaining of pain in her legs and abdomen, it was found that she was between 18 to 22 months pregnant.

The hospital approached a local court to allow an exception to perform an abortion as Indian law prohibits medical termination of pregnancies after 20 weeks except when the mother’s life is at risk.

The court left it to the doctors to decide what was best for the girl.

“A panel of specialists thought it would be equally risky for the child to undergo full pregnancy and delivery as an abortion,” hospital spokesman Ashok Chauhan said.

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.