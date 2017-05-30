Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

1000 workers benefit from Oyo housing loan

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has said that about 1000 workers have so far benefited from the state government’s N1bn housing loan scheme. He stated this at the flagging off a 5.9 hectares housing project, Ajumose GRA and 14.6km road projects on Tuesday. Ajimobi who flagged off the expansion of 3.2 km Oke-Adu-Agodi Gate-Idi-Ape-Iso […]

1000 workers benefit from Oyo housing loan

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.