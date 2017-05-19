Pages Navigation Menu

10,000 Nigerian refugees return back home from Cameroon

A total of 10,500 of the 79,000 Nigerian refugees forced to flee their homes in Borno State to Cameroon by Boko Haram insurgents about two years ago, have returned back home. The Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, who announced their return in Maiduguri, the state capital, on Thursday, said the refugees were forced to return …

