101 Nigerians to attend Mandela Washington Fellowship

The United States Mission to Nigeria would send 101 young Nigerians to participate in the 2017 Mandela Washington Fellowship program for six weeks in Washington DC.

The programme would run from June 15 to August 3, at the end of which five of them will remain in the U.S. for internship of six more weeks.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship is the flagship program of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), composed of academic coursework, leadership training and networking.

At the orientation programme for the youths held by US Embassy during the week, four leading Nigerian professionals participated in the mentoring workshop, including former Minister, Mr. Frank Nweke and wife of the Senate President, Mrs. Toyin Saraki. In his remarks, the U.S. Embassy Counselor for Public Affairs Mr. Aruna Amirthanayagam, explained that more than 22,000 Nigerians applied to participate in the Fellowship program. Amirthanayagam also said that the selected fellows, “along with 899 colleagues from 48 other countries, will have the opportunity to engage students, professors and professionals on the campuses of 40 universities, colleges and institutions across the US.

