104,000 UTME candidates apply for UNILORIN’s 10,000 slots

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—No fewer than 104,000 candidates chose University of Ilorin, UNILORIN, in the ongoing Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, for the 2017/2018 academic session admission, while it has 10,000 spaces.

The institution’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdulganiyu Ambali, who disclosed this, yesterday, at the 40th anniversary of the Department of History and International Studies of the university, noted that “the demand for admission into the university is due to its peaceful and stable academic calendar.”

The Vice Chancellor, who was represented at the event by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Management Services, Professor Adedayo Yusuf Abdulka-reem, also said infrastructure, accreditation of courses and the academic abilities of students and graduates of the university, made the institution attractive to admission seekers.

Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Lasisi Jimoh, said the prevailing mutual distrust and hatred among various people in the country had triggered clamour for restructuring.

He added that “we must also study history because it is divine to do so, since all the major religions of the world teach us history.”

In his remarks, the Head of Department of History and International Studies, Dr. Ibrahim Jawondo, called on corporate organisations and individuals to assist the department meet part of its infrastructure needs aimed at improving academics.

The post 104,000 UTME candidates apply for UNILORIN’s 10,000 slots appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

