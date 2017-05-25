106 freed Chibok girls are medically fine – Minister of Women Affairs, Alhassan

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Alhassan, on Thursday said all the 106 freed Chibok girls are medically stable. Alhassan stated this while speaking at the 2017 National Children’s Day celebration in Abuja. She confirmed that the girls would be handed over to the Ministry for proper integration into the society next week. […]

