Game of Thrones offshoots will be prequels with all-new characters – Belfast Telegraph
|
Belfast Telegraph
|
Game of Thrones offshoots will be prequels with all-new characters
Belfast Telegraph
The writer is still working on finishing the long-awaited sixth instalment of his fantasy book series. Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin's new offshoot TV projects will all be prequels which will not feature any of fans' favourite characters …
11 Things We Know About Those New "Game Of Thrones" Shows
What we want from a Game of Thrones prequel
Game Of Thrones: all the spinoff ideas are prequels
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!