11 UGLY Things Illuminati Doesn’t Want The World To See

The Illuminati (plural of Latin illuminatus, “enlightened”) is a name given to several groups, both real and fictitious. Historically, the name usually refers to the Bavarian Illuminati, an Enlightenment-era secret society founded on 1 May 1776. The society’s goals were to oppose superstition, obscurantism, religious influence over public life and abuses of state power.

Everyone has seen it – the so-called “All-Seeing Eye”, following the world’s population around, controlling it, not allowing people to live their lives in peace.

People may have heard of the concept of the Illuminati, but they cannot be sure whether or not it is the stuff of myth, legend and superstition, or whether this organisation really has infiltrated every aspect of society and controls the population of the world.

This secret society is as powerful as some people believe, how did it come to gain such a strong and far-reaching influence?

if it is a secret organisation, how do people actually know about it? Also, what symbols other than the All-Seeing Eye are associated with this secret organisation?

We being you 11 mind-blowing and scary facts about the Illuminati that the supposedly secret organisation doesn’t want you to know about.

1. The Illuminati Has Not Officially Existed Since 1785… But Many Groups Claim To Be Off-Shoots.

First established in Bavaria in May 1776, the Illuminati in its original form lasted just nine years before it was outlawed in 1785. With the Roman Catholic Church and the Bavarian government worried about the impact the Illuminati could have, an Edict was released by German ruler Karl Theodor in 1785 that outlawed the organisation. Due to the fact the Illuminati had arisen out of the Enlightenment, any conservative politicians at the time feared the organisation – so Theodor banned all secret societies.

Theodor then demanded that all of the Illuminati’s secret documents were confiscated and published, so this forced the movement even further underground – with groups such as the Ordo Templi Orientis claiming to be an organisation directly descended from the original Illuminati. If the Illuminati does still exist, then it really is an underground movement.