113 Chibok girls remain in captivity – BBOG reminds Nigerian government

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari on the release of 82 of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls from captivity. DAILY POST reports that 82 of the abducted girls were on Saturday released to international negotiators who had been working in collaboration with the federal government.‎ Reacting in a statement on […]

