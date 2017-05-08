113 Chibok girls remain in captivity – BBOG reminds Nigerian government
The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari on the release of 82 of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls from captivity. DAILY POST reports that 82 of the abducted girls were on Saturday released to international negotiators who had been working in collaboration with the federal government. Reacting in a statement on […]
113 Chibok girls remain in captivity – BBOG reminds Nigerian government
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!