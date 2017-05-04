1,134 Nigerians deported in 3 months – NAPTIP Boss
Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, Julie Okah- Donli, said no fewer than 1,134 Nigerians have been deported from various parts of the world to Nigeria in the last three months for various migration offences. According to a statement signed by the Head, Press and Public Relations, NAPTIP, Josiah Emerole, […]
