1,134 Nigerians deported in 3 months – NAPTIP Boss

Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, Julie Okah- Donli, said no fewer than 1,134 Nigerians have been deported from various parts of the world to Nigeria in the last three months for various migration offences. According to a statement signed by the Head, Press and Public Relations, NAPTIP, Josiah Emerole, […]

