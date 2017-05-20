114 recruit constables pass out from Police College

It was a day of celebration for no fewer than 114 constables who passed out from the Police College in Oji River, Enugu State. DSP Ebere Amarizu, the spokesperson of Enugu State Police Command, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Enugu. He said the officers included mechanics and painters. …

