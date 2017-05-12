12 Die In Ghastly Auto Crash In Kebbi

No less than 12 persons have been confirmed dead after a ghastly accident involving an articulated vehicle along the Tsamiya-Bagudo road in Kebbi state.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Sole Administrator of the Bagudo Local Government Area, Abubakar Zagga, said that the accident occurred on Thursday night.

Although, information on the incident was still scanty, Mr. Zagga said that the accident involved some people, who were mostly traders from Tsamiya, a border town with Benin Republic.

The Sole Administrator said the traders were on their way to Lagos, adding that 12 victims reportedly died on the spot.

Zagga further stated that 12 seriously injured victims were also admitted at the Koko/Besse Local Government Area hospital and six others at the Bagudo Council hospital, stressing that rescue operation was in place to save other victims.

NAN reports that although, effort to speak with security officials on the accident was ongoing, a witness, Abubakar Magaji, also told journalists that more than 24 persons died in the accident.

That number was not confirmed by the council official.

The post 12 Die In Ghastly Auto Crash In Kebbi appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

