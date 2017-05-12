Pages Navigation Menu

12 killed, 15000 displaced in Taraba farmers, herdsmen’s clash – Vanguard

Posted on May 17, 2017


12 killed, 15000 displaced in Taraba farmers, herdsmen's clash
Jalingo—Over 11 persons have been killed and 15,000 others displaced in the herdsmen and farmers' clash in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State. Zaki David-Gbaa, the Chairman of Council of Tiv Traditional Rulers Forum in Taraba, who disclosed …

