12 killed in Ondo road crash

Twelve persons reportedly lost their lives yesterday afternoon in a lone road crash involving a Toyota Hiace bus carrying 20 passengers while eight others sustained serious injuries. The carnage was said to have occurred on yet-to-be completed Ajowa-Gedegede road brigde.

According to Onigedegede of Igedegede, Oba Walidu Ekun, it was the deafening sound of the vehicle around 3.00 pm that attracted sympathisers to the scene. The spot was littered with blood and mangled corpses.

Confirming the incident, Ondo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Vincent Jack, said his men went on rescue operation and took the corpses to Ikare-Akoko State Specialist Hospital Mortuary, while the injured had been referred to Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owo.

Jack attributed the incident to recklessness of the driver,urging Motorists to be cautious on highways and avoid excessive speeding.

The post 12 killed in Ondo road crash appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

