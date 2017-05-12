Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

12 persons killed in a ghastly motor accident in Kebbi

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

12 persons were confirmed dead in a ghastly motor  accident which involved  an articulated vehicle along the Tsamiya-Bagudo road in Kebbi. The Sole Administrator of the Bagudo Local Government Area, Abubakar Zagga, told the News Agency of Nigeria in a telephone interview that the accident occurred on Thursday night. Although, information on the incident was …

The post 12 persons killed in a ghastly motor accident in Kebbi appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.