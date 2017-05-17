Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

120 countries to celebrate May 30 Biafra Heroes Day – IPOB

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has stated that over 120 countries and territories around the world outside Biafraland will participate in the heroes day march declared by its leader, Nnamdi Kanu to honour those who lost their lives during the civil war. IPOB stated this in a press release by its Media and publicity […]

120 countries to celebrate May 30 Biafra Heroes Day – IPOB

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.