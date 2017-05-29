1200 children receive awards from Ribena for good values – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
1200 children receive awards from Ribena for good values
Vanguard
1,200 children have emerged recipients of awards for good values in the maiden edition of the Ribena Good Values Awards, an initiative of Ribena, one of the leading nutritional fruit drinks from the stables of Suntory Beverage and Food Nigeria Ltd. The …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!