13 Brigade Classroom Block: ‘It Will Help Groom Nigeria’s Future Leaders

From Olanrewaju Arotimi, Calabar,

The divisional president, Nigerian Army Officers Wives’ Association (NAOWA), Mrs. Hauwa Abubakar, on Monday , expressed optimism that the new block of classroom unvailed by her will go a long way to address the accommodation deficit in the school, as well as help to groom Nigeria’s future leaders.

She stated this when she commissioned a new block at NAOWA’s nursery school in the 13 brigade, Calabar.

Hauwa, who is the wife of the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 division, Nigerian army, Enugu, was assisted in the exercise by the Secretary to Cross River State Government, Mrs. Tina Agbor and the state’s commissioner for women affairs, Mrs. Stella Odey.

While commissioning the building, the GOC’s wife said, as a mother, she was proud to identify with the project.

She Flanked by the SSG and the women affairs commissioner, Mrs. Hauwa said “Thank God I am here to commission a classroom block, and not a dancing hall or eatery. This is all about our children that would lead us tomorrow .

“I will be so proud to stand tomorrow and know that a child is coming out of this classroom that I have commissioned, and I will be a proud mother.”

She thanked the GOC, the brigade commander, Brigadier General Bulama Biu, and other stakeholders for given her the opportunity to be a part of the life touching project.

Earlier, in her welcome address, NAOWA’s coordinator in charge of the brigade, Hajiya Aishatu Bulama Biu, wife of the brigade commander, described the project as life touching and historic.

Mrs. Biu disclosed that she was prompted to embark on the completion of the project upon her discovery of a huge accommodation deficit in the school.

She recalled how pupils’ were made to receive classes on the lawn due to insufficient classrooms, saying the new accommodation will help to enhance learning, and bring forth the best out of the pupils’.

The NAOWA’s incumbent coordinator used the opportunity to thank her predecessors, Mrs. Okwudili Azinta and Mrs. Sani Mohammed, for laying the foundation stone of the project.

The new building, according to her, comprises of four classrooms, a mini library among other facilities.

